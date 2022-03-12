A small business in Williams Lake is tying up its laces for an potential award.

The Caribruisers is a youth, barrier-free sports organization for learning all about roller derby, and roller sports, which started in April of 2016.

Sunny Dyck, who is the founder and head coach at Caribruisers Roller Derby has recently been nominated for an award by the Small Business BC Awards. Her company’s nomination is for the business impact award.

Dyck gave her thoughts on being nominated for the award saying, “It really is just an honour, to be thought of and to be noticed and seen, especially during the last few years.” She later said “it’s a little bit of a proud moment, because I do this for the kids and they deserve to be recognized.”

Dyck heard about her nomination in February 26th. She added that she’s known about the program for a couple years, as they’ve been nominated in the past.

The Caribruisers will have a new intake starting after spring break for kids of all ages with no experience needed.

The top 5 businesses will be announced on March 14th, with the awards being presented on April 28th.