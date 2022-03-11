This upcoming weekend is going to be a busy one for the Cariboo athletes, across multiple sports.

Williams Lake own Isaac Bedford won the Canadian archery championship for the first time, at only 17 years old. Bedford was competing against most of the top adult men archers across the country in the Senior Compound division. 53 out of 60 arrows hit the dime sized centre from 18 metres, which gave him a final score of 593/600. Bedford will be at the USA Indoor Nationals in Kentucky, and in late spring attempting to make Team Canada for the Pan-Am Games in Chile next year. He will also try to secure himself a spot with Team Canada for the World 3D Archery Championships in Turin, Italy.

One of the final hockey tournaments in the Cariboo is this weekend. In Quesnel, the Thunder will be hosting a U-13 rep tournament at the West Fraser Centre and Rink 2. There will be six other teams competing which include, Williams Lake, Prince George, Vanderhoof, Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, and a combined team of players from Terrace and Smithers. The championship game is on Sunday at the West Fraser Centre starting at 11:30am. Quesnel’s U-13 team will be at the Tier 3 provincials in Trail, and the U-13 team for Williams Lake will be in Salmon Arm for the Tier 2 provincials.

Today is the second day of the Winter Provincials for Swim BC and the Williams Lake Blue Fins. Individual races and relays will be happening today at the competition in Victoria. There are a total of 8 Blue Fins competing at the provincials – Taylor Fitzgerald, Cale Murdock, Jadyn Johnston, Braedi Hamar, Rowan Smith, Morgan Langford, Jordyn Stokes and Rebecca Elefson.

A Quesnel curling rink is at the BC Mixed Provincials in Kimberley. The Nillson rink had their first game at 2pm yesterday afternoon against Ellis from Duncan and Nanaimo and had a 11-4 victory. However the Nillson rink fell short to the Craig rink of Victoria and Duncan 5-3. Nillson is now on the B side qualifier and will play tomorrow morning against a rink from Royal City and Comox. The Quesnel rink is skipped by Justin Nillson with 3rd Dana Johansen, 2nd Dave Needham and lead Shari Needham.

This is the second day of competition at the BC High School Gymnastics Provincials. North Vancouver’s Sutherland Secondary is the site of the provincials that had begun yesterday. Both Quesnel Junior and Correlieu have sent athletes to compete in the provincials and in 2020, Quesnel’s Jessica Higgins won the trophy for the level 5 girls division.

Three Quesnel skiers are competing at the BC Alpine U-14 Provincials at Grouse Mountain in North Vancouver this upcoming weekend. The skiers from the Lightning Creek Ski Club are Kinsay Boudreau, Liv Boudreau and Anna-Maria Kadenbach. There are two runs today of the giant slalom and tomorrow there will be 2 runs of the slalom course. The team dual slalom will finish up the weekend’s provincials Sunday. There are over 200 skiers from across the province that participate at these provincials.

Team Green won the playoffs for the Quesnel Indoor Mixed Adult Soccer League last night with a 2-1 victory over Team Blue. Team Green were also the champions of the regular season. Team Blue then took third place with a 5-1 win over Team Red.

Three Biathlon competitors from Quesnel will be in Prince George to participate in the Canadian Biathlon Championships, which start this Sunday. The athletes will be arriving from across the country today, where training will begin tomorrow. The Cariboo Ski Touring Club from Quesnel will have 3 competitors at the Nationals. The competitors are Chris Elden, Laura Balkwill and Jessabelle Trelenberg. Elden’s son, Ryan Elden, will also be at the event with the Whistler Nordic Development Centre.