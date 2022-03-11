A 100 Mile House organization is getting revved up for summer.

July is going to be an exciting time as Hot July Nights is making it’s return. The event has been going on for the past twelve years, but was on hiatus for the past couple years due to COVID. For it’s thirteenth year however, Marty Mahlovich and his group of organizers and volunteers have taken a different approach to this year’s event.

Hot July Nights is looking to attract participants from out of town, by having a raffle with different prizes. The event also has different activities from local groups including a karate group, a dog show, and more.

The goal for this event is to bring in three hundred to five hundred cars, which already has a lot of local cars to showcase, and should bring half a million dollars into the community in additional revenue.

“This is a long term vision. So, we’re trying to encourage everybody to look at this as something that they can count on for years to come.” Mahlovich added.

Any vehicle can register for this event, so there are no restrictions on what you can bring, as the event will have three categories for the awards which are for motorcycles, stock and modified, and two car divisions. The event will also have prizes for spectators.

Mahlovich pointed out that they are in need of over 100 volunteers to help with the functions.

The event has a pre-registry for those who are coming to participate, with June 15th being the cut off.

The event will take place from July 15th to 17th.