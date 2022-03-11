The Northern Shuswap Tribal Council announced that the National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration is coming back to the Lake City.

Valerie West is the Events Coordinator hired to oversee the planning and organization of this event, from managing committee meetings to assisting in the organization of the parade and family event in Boitanio Park.

West said this is the first time she’s taken on something this big but she does have a personal tie to it.

“This is something that my mom had done in the past when it began in ’96 and then the other organizations within the Williams Lake area did it, and the Northern Shuswap Tribal Council has been doing it for many, many years, and this is my first time organizing something this huge.”

West added that she is also responsible for promoting participation in this special day as well.

“Williams Lake has such a great support system, all of the organizations support one another, and them wanting to have something like this come back is pretty exciting. To have the Stampede Parade follow a week after is special too.”

One of the first tasks for West will be forming the National Indigenous Peoples Day committee with invitations being extended to all the local First Nations, community groups, the municipality, business, societies, and school groups.

The Northern Shuswap Tribal Council said the first meeting is being held virtually on Monday, April 4th, and is open to anyone who would like to be a part of the return of this exciting event.

The Annual National Indigenous People’s Day celebration in Williams Lake is planned to take place on June 21st.