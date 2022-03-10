Bragging rights in Quesnel Super (Sponsor) League comes down to one game
The top teams in the regular season will meet in the final game of the playoffs in Quesnel’s Super (Sponsor) League of Curling !
The Child Development Centre, skipped by Justin Nillson, forced a winner take all scenario with a 6-2 victory over Blair Hedden and Quesnel Scaffolding Services on Wednesday night.
Quesnel Scaffolding took the A-final and could have claimed the championship with a win.
But now the final game of the year will be played next week on Wednesday night. (March 16)