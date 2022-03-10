The top teams in the regular season will meet in the final game of the playoffs in Quesnel’s Super (Sponsor) League of Curling !

The Child Development Centre, skipped by Justin Nillson, forced a winner take all scenario with a 6-2 victory over Blair Hedden and Quesnel Scaffolding Services on Wednesday night.

Quesnel Scaffolding took the A-final and could have claimed the championship with a win.

But now the final game of the year will be played next week on Wednesday night. (March 16)