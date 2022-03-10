Photo: First Nations Health Authority/Twitter
BC Health Officials report there are currently 388 people in BC hospitals with COVID-19.
The last time, there were fewer than 400 people in hospital with COVID-19 was January 7th.
52 of those people are in intensive care, six fewer than there yesterday. (Wednesday)
Four more people have died since yesterdays update.
93.3% of eligible people 12 and older have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 90.9% have received a second, and 56.4% have received a third.
B.C. is reporting 336 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 351,751 cases in the province.
The new cases include:
- Fraser Health: 65
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 49
- Interior Health: 115
- Northern Health: 54
- Island Health: 53
- People who reside outside of Canada: zero
There are 388 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and 52 are in intensive care.
The new deaths include:
- Fraser Health: three
- Interior Health: one
From March 2-8, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 18.0% of cases. From Feb. 23 to March 8, they accounted for 29.0% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (March 2-8) – Total 2,108
- Not vaccinated: 330 (15.7%)
- Partially vaccinated: 49 (2.3%)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,729 (82.0%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Feb. 23 to March 8) – Total 386
- Not vaccinated: 91 (23.6%)
- Partially vaccinated: 21 (5.4%)
- Fully vaccinated: 274 (71.0%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (March 2-8)
- Not vaccinated: 90.9
- Partially vaccinated: 29.3
- Fully vaccinated: 37.0
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 23 to March 8)
- Not vaccinated: 25.1
- Partially vaccinated: 19.6
- Fully vaccinated: 5.8
Since December 2020, the Province has administered 11,393,545 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.