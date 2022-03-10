One person has been charged in connection with a suspicious death that happened in Williams Lake on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

North District RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson said in a news release, that Kurtis Justin Billy has been charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody.

Saunderson said Billy is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

On Saturday, January 22, 2022, just before 6 am, Williams Lake RCMP responded to a disturbance at a residence on Carson Drive where an adult man was found deceased.