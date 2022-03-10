A new sheriff is looking after an old Williams Lake summer tradition.

Last night’s council meeting went over the the upcoming Stampede Parade this summer. Willie (Ultimate Arty) Dye and his community group were given up to fifteen thousand dollars to assist with the parade, which Dye said that he’s extremely pleased.

Daybreak Rotary Club, who were the former parade organizers, provided a letter on January 13th of 2022 stating that the group would no longer be organizing the Williams Lake Stampede Parade, which was last held in 2019. However, Daybreak Rotary will be providing support and information to Dye and his group of volunteers. Dye is still in need of 20 volunteers which include parade day volunteers, and background volunteers.

Dye hopes that there will be few changes to the parade, while also giving praise to the Rotary Club who have been organizing the parade for the last 15 years.

Up to ten thousand dollars was also provided to Sunny Dyck and his community group to help organize the upcoming street party.