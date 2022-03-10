The trend of few new cases of COVID-19 continued in most parts of the Cariboo last week.

The BC Centre for Disease Control says there were just 26 new infections in the Quesnel health area between February 27th and March 5th.

That was down from 42 the previous week, and 96 the seven days before that.

The Cariboo/Chilcotin health region, which includes Williams Lake, had only 29 new cases last week, which was down from significantly from 69.

100 Mile House was the only area in the Cariboo that saw a slight increase in the number of new COVID cases, 24, which was up from 21.