The number of people in BC hospitals with COVID-19 has gone down for a 30th straight day.

BC Health Officials report there are now 405 people in hospital battling the virus, a drop of around three percent from yesterday (Tuesday).

The number of people in intensive care also went down to 58, a drop of five.

14 more people have passed away since yesterday’s update, bringing the death toll to 2,929.

93.3% of eligible people 12 and older have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 90.8% have received a second, and 56.3% have received a third.

B.C. is reporting 274 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 351,415 cases in the province.

The new cases include:

  • Fraser Health: 48
  • Vancouver Coastal Health: 36
  • Interior Health: 84
  • Northern Health: 29
  • Island Health: 77
  • People who reside outside of Canada: zero

The new deaths include:

  • Fraser Health: six
  • Vancouver Coastal Health: three
  • Island Health: five

From March 1-7, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 18.7% of cases and from Feb. 22 to March 7, they accounted for 30.4% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (March 1-7) – Total 2,306

  • Not vaccinated: 374 (16.2%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 58 (2.5%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 1,874 (81.3%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Feb. 22 to March 7) – Total 398

  • Not vaccinated: 100 (25.1%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 21 (5.3%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 277 (69.6%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (March 1-7)

  • Not vaccinated: 103.9
  • Partially vaccinated: 35.7
  • Fully vaccinated: 40.3

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 22 to March 7)

  • Not vaccinated: 27.0
  • Partially vaccinated: 19.6
  • Fully vaccinated: 5.9

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 11,388,672 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.