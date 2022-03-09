Jonathan Boyd, a Hydrologist with the BC River Forecast Centre, says the snowpack levels are higher than normal in both the Chilcotin and the Quesnel area.

Boyd says the Chilcotin is at 163 percent of normal right now, which includes the Nazko region.

“it’s actually higher than it was in 2018 when there was some flooding, not necessarily in the Chilcotin but in the West River Plateau and Nazko. The snowpack in 2018 was 147 percent of normal, so it’s quite substantial there.”

Boyd says it is also the highest of any of the basins in the province right now.

While a lot of the numbers in the province actually dropped last month, Boyd says the snowpack is much higher in the Quesnel area.

“Upstream of the Quesnel River was one area that increased quite substantially. It’s at 125 percent of normal, and even though it’s not as high percentage wise as the Chilcotin, it is a very substantial year. It’s actually the highest its been since 1999.”

Boyd says it is up from just 109 percent of normal last month, which was the biggest increase of all the basins in the province.

The next numbers are expected to be released to the public on April 8th.