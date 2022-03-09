26-year old Kyle Tyler Gilpin was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison late this (Tuesday) afternoon in Supreme Court in Williams Lake.

Gilpin, originally charged with second degree murder, was found guilty on the lesser charge of manslaughter back in September in a trial that lasted several weeks.

Gilpin spent 765 days in custody and was given credit for 1,148 days worth of jail time.

That leaves him roughly another three years and four months behind bars.

Gilpin also received a 10-year firearms prohibition that will begin once he is released from prison.

Alexis Creek RCMP were called to the Redstone reserve back on October 19th of 2018.

Upon arrival, police discovered the body of an adult male.