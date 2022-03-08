Quesnel RCMP along with RCMP North District Emergency Response Team arrested a 33-year-old man on a Canada-wide warrant.

At 11:32 this morning Robert Hendrikus Hovestad was arrested after being found hiding out in a residence on Allard Street.

Police said Hovestad initially refused to come out of the residence, but after a short interaction, he exited the residence and surrendered to police without incident.

“We would like to thank all the members of the community for being vigilant in attempts to help locate this man and bring him safely into custody. The safety of the public remains our top priority,” said Quesnel RCMP Sargeant Clay Kronebusch.

Police said Hovestad was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a Parole violation.

Quesnel RCMP had requested the public’s assistance in locating him back on January 27, 2022.