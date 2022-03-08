The government has finally released its long-awaited vaccination mandate for health professionals across the province but there are some significant changes.

All medical professionals will be required to submit their vaccination status to their professional colleges by March 31st.

That covers doctors in private practice, dentists, chiropractors, and others.

But there’s no indication if there will be any penalty for those who remain unvaccinated.

The new health order, issued last night (Monday) also contains no mention of a previous requirement that health care professionals would have to have received at least one dose of vaccine by March 24th.

Vaccinations are already required for those working in medical facilities, including hospitals and long-term care homes.

– with files from Vista Radio news wire