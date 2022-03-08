Some disturbing trends came out of a community needs assessment for the LGBTQ+ community in Quesnel.

Alison Prentice is the President of the Quesnel Pride Society.

“One in 4 LGBTQ+ reported they’d been threatened in the last 12 months. That really, really bothers me. 37 percent have been rejected by family and friends, half have been the subject of homophobic jokes, 4 percent have been assaulted. That’s terrifying.”

Prentice says getting rejected by family and friends is very powerful, as she says that often leaves them with no place to go for support.

On that note, Prentice says the biggest need that came out of the survey were the desire for more belonging and acceptance in Quesnel.

“A lot of people feel very lonely. There is no specific gay village, or gay shop. There are people that feel Quesnel is a very bigoted town, and homophobic town. As I said, personally I haven’t experienced it, but that doesn’t discount what other people have felt and experienced themselves. We’ve got to figure out ways where we can create safe spaces for people to meet and know that they can talk about LGBTQ+ issues and not get beat up for it.”

Prentice says informal meetups seem to be the most popular way of getting that safe space, adding that that could be in a coffee shop.

She says other ideas included creating movie nights, summer excursions, and outdoor activities.