There was a good turnout for the City of Williams Lake’s FireSmart Open House at the Gibraltar Room.

Over 60 people attended to learn more about how to protect their homes and community from wildfires.

From 4 till 8 on Thursday, March 3rd, they had the opportunity to talk with experts from the Province, Williams Lake First Nation, and the City of Williams Lake.

In March and April, there will be selective tree removal and prescribed fire used in and around the City including Westridge, the Dairy Fields, and at areas of South Lakeside to help protect the community.

During the Open House, FireSmart experts shared information on the importance of protecting their homes by eliminating all fuels within 1.5 meters and up to 10 meters around structures as the top priority zones for protection.

Residents also learned about replacing highly-flammable plants such as juniper, pine, and spruce with fire-resistant plants to avoid having a pathway that moves fire directly to their homes.

If you would like to request a FireSmart home assessment you can email homesafety@williamslake.ca