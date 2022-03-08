A date for sentencing has now been set for the accused in a shooting incident in Williams Lake.

30-year old Randi Saunders, who pleaded guilty to a charge of Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted weapon, is due back in court on July 26th.

That was one of seven charges laid against her.

The others included two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure, and one each of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Williams Lake RCMP were called to a residence in the 11-hundred block of Third Avenue North back on March 2nd of 2019.

Upon arrival, police say they located a second female who was suffering from a gunshot wound.