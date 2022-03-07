Local rink wins annual Ladies Wheel N’ Spiel in Quesnel
The Lorna Schley rink claimed the top prize in the 61st annual Ladies Wheel N’ Spiel at the Quesnel Curling rink over the weekend.
Schley had a 6-4 lead without the hammer going into the 8th and final end.
Kay Thompson from Prince George had a draw for two to tie it, but she was a little heavy and had to settle for one.
That made the final score 6 to 5.
Mae Ramsey, Irene Durocher and Beth Russell made up the rest of the winning team.
Lori Wawryk won the B final 8-2 over Luanne Coffey, Darla Duguid took the C 7-0 over Terry Matula, and Cathy Karey won the D final with a 7-2 victory over Gayle Campbell.
A total of 16 rinks took part.
B winners: Lori Wawryk, Fay Pethick, Donna Wawryk, and Mag Thompson
C winners: Darla Duguid, Dana Johansen, Cara Kardynal, and Carol Richter
D winners: Cathy Karey, Jan Phillips, Avis Tolhurst, and Lis Quinn