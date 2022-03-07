The Lorna Schley rink claimed the top prize in the 61st annual Ladies Wheel N’ Spiel at the Quesnel Curling rink over the weekend.

Schley had a 6-4 lead without the hammer going into the 8th and final end.

Kay Thompson from Prince George had a draw for two to tie it, but she was a little heavy and had to settle for one.

That made the final score 6 to 5.

Mae Ramsey, Irene Durocher and Beth Russell made up the rest of the winning team.

Lori Wawryk won the B final 8-2 over Luanne Coffey, Darla Duguid took the C 7-0 over Terry Matula, and Cathy Karey won the D final with a 7-2 victory over Gayle Campbell.

A total of 16 rinks took part.

B winners: Lori Wawryk, Fay Pethick, Donna Wawryk, and Mag Thompson

C winners: Darla Duguid, Dana Johansen, Cara Kardynal, and Carol Richter

D winners: Cathy Karey, Jan Phillips, Avis Tolhurst, and Lis Quinn