Quesnel RCMP confirm that some mailboxes were broken into in the Bouchie Lake area over the weekend.

Sergeant Clay Kronebusch says it was reported to them on Friday. (March 4)

“Over the weekend we had a report of a couple of different incidents of mailboxes being damaged or broken into in the Bouchie Lake area. We’re reminding people if they see anything suspicious to report that to the local RCMP.”

Kronebusch says they are still trying to determine if anything is missing.

“At this point we’re not 100 percent sure on what exactly was taken. It’s often difficult to tell with mailboxes, what was in them at the time. But if people do have their mailboxes broken into, please make sure you report it to Canada Post as well.”

Kronebusch says it’s important that people check their mail on a regular basis so their items aren’t sitting there for a long period of time.