It is International Women’s Day tomorrow (Tuesday) and the Quesnel Women’s Resource Centre will be celebrating the occasion.

Lindsay Rhea is a volunteer at the Centre.

“On Tuesday, March 8th the Quesnel Women’s Centre will be hosting an event at the College of New Caledonia in the atrium. The theme of International Women’s Day this year is to break the bias, and to celebrate a world free of bias stereotypes and discrimination.”

Rhea says the event will take place between 10 am and 2 pm.

“We’re going to be there with some tables set up to do some different arts and crafts, some button making. We have International Women’s Day cookies, a selfie station, and just to spend the day celebrating women’s achievements.”