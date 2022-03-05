A trial date has been set for 34-year old Cory Todd Siebolts, who was charged in connection with a high speed chase in the Quesnel area.

Siebolts, who is from the Hagensborg area, is due in court on July 14th.

He’s charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, fleeing from police, resisting arrest, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Quesnel RCMP say a vehicle was travelling at speeds of up to 180 kilometres an hour on Highway 97 near Edwards Road, when they attempted to stop it back in April of last year.

A spike belt was deployed on the north side of the Quesnel River Bridge to deflate the tires, although police say the driver still attempted to flee and made contact with two civilian vehicles, before reversing and ramming an RCMP cruiser.

Police say they eventually made an arrest using a taser and pepper spray.