The Quesnel Kangaroos took the opening game of their best of three Central Interior Hockey League series with the Stampeders in Williams Lake last (Friday) night.

7-5 was the final score.

The game was back and fourth as it was tied at 2 after 1, and it was 4-4 until the Roos scored two in the later stages of the second period.

Quesnel got two goals each by Eric Galbreath and Alessio Tomasetti.

Eli Jarvis, Jordan Low, and Bryan Allbee chipped in with singles..

Tomasetti also had a helper, and Jordan Draper and Justin Fillion had three assists each for Quesnel.

Nick Fidanza and Kaleb Boyle had two goals each for Williams Lake, and Kurtis Bond scored the other goal for Williams Lake.

Game two goes tonight (Saturday) in Quesnel.

The opening face off is set for 7-30 at the West Fraser Centre.

A third game, if necessary, would be played Sunday night, also in Quesnel.