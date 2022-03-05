Northern Health is looking to enhance the QUEST unit at G.R. Baker Hospital in Quesnel.

Sheila Anderson, the Manager of Specialized Community Services in Quesnel, says it is currently designated as an observation unit which means that people who require a higher level of psychiatric care are transferred out of the community after a certain amount of time.

“The expansion and designation would allow us to treat them in the community. It would keep them closer to the informal support networks, allow for better planning, and just keep them connected to their resources.”

Anderson says there is a predetermined program through the Mental Health Act that determines the designation of these units.

“Right now we are working collaboratively with our psychiatrists and out regional programs to determine what need to happen, and what steps need to occur.”

Anderson says they are still in the beginning phase of this process.

QUEST stands for Quesnel Unit Emergency Short Stay Treatment.