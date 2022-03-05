With COVID-19 restrictions lifting that’s great news for one longtime Organization in Williams Lake.

The Navy League of Canada Chilcotin Branch has resumed their weekly Thursday night Sea Cadets meetings.

Fred Vankuipers is the President and has been with the branch for 25-years.

He said he’s seen a lot of former cadets who aged out at 19 move on to several different service branches.

“We’ve had a number of cadets that have gone on to the Navy, Air Force, Border Service Agencies, RCMP, we have a cadet that stationed here now in Williams Lake that used to be a sea cadet. They go all over.”

Vankuipers added that the Navy League of Canada Chilcotin Branch offers a number of activities for the youth to take part in.

“We do a lot of gentle training, we do biathlon, they have chances to go to training facilities in the summertime, we do seamanship and marksmanship competitions, a lot of interesting things for young people to do.”

Vankuipers noted that in addition to accepting new cadets, new volunteers to take over the Navy League of Canada branch are needed as most of the current ones have been there for over two decades.

Anyone interested in learning more about them is welcome to stop in on ThursdayE nights at 6 at their location next to Reds Shreds on First Avenue in Williams Lake.