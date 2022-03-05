The four-day Girls Can Rugby event in Williams Lake is half over.

Yesterday (Friday) and Thursday Coach of the Girls Lake City Secondary Rugby Team, Morely Wilson, and some of his team members made stops at Chilcotin Road and Cataline Elementary Schools.

Wilson said the event is an initiative to inspire more girls aged 5 to 14 to experience what the sport has to offer and that it was well attended.

“We had lots of girls that showed up during their lunch break. There was lots of energy and I think in total there were 42 girls between the two schools and that was grades 4 to 6. The High School Girls were awesome role models and awesome leaders. It was great to introduce the game and see all that positive energy.”

Wilson said both the Chilcotin Road Principal Greg Gaylord and the Principal of Cataline Yvonne Davis told him that the girls gave them positive feedback when the event was over saying they really enjoyed it.

“At the end we let them know that there’s going to be some rugby available to them through the Rec Centre.” Wilson said, “We’re going to have some Spring Flag Rugby and then in June there will be some Rookie Rugby for the younger kids happening in June and July. We’re hoping to ignite some interest and get these kids out.”

Wilson added that no experience is necessary to attend these fun-oriented non-contact Girls can Rugby events which continue Monday at Nesika Elementary and Tuesday at Mountview Elementary.