(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

The World Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George will see one fewer country compete.

Today (Friday), the World Curling Federation adopted a new rule and has excluded the Russian Curling Federation from several international competitions for the rest of the season.

Earlier this week, the board inserted a rule where a team or Member Association can be removed from any WCF event if the sole opinion of the board their presence would damage the event or put the safety of the participants at risk.

In addition, Russia has also been removed from five other world championships:

World Men’s Curling Championship 2022

World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2022

World Senior Curling Championships 2022

World Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2022

World Junior Curling Championships 2022

The World Women’s Curling Championship runs from March 19-27 at CN Centre.

Prince George City Council issued its support for Ukraine during Monday’s council meeting.

Councillor Garth Frizzell recalled his time working on economic development with municipal leaders and community members in Ukraine.

“These cities that we worked with in Ukraine had a hunger for democracy. They wanted this. In all the different communities we went to, we saw the things we talk about on a day-to-day basis: local budget transparency, communications strategies, participatory budgeting. We saw change over the ten years.”

He said there were many projects being developed in the communities he visited to better their society.

“These projects as I left, and the project wrapped up, were going strong. And right now, thinking back to those people I met, and what they are doing tonight, is really hard. So with that in mind, we grasp for how we can be helpful, how we can make a difference.”

The Ukrainian flag was also raised at City Hall.