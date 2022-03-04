How much longer should you use winter tires on your vehicle?

Even though it feels like Spring is much closer than it is, Louise Yako, spokesperson for ICBC’s annual winter driving safety program said when the weather starts to warm up a little bit people sometimes jump the gun.

“And we just wanted to remind people that it is still winter and you may be surprised by the weather, and that winter tires still perform better in 7 degrees celsius and lower so if you’ve got them on, keep them on. Traction may be the difference between safely driving on roads and being involved in a serious crash.”

So how much longer should motorists use winter tires?

“There are regulations in the Province that say you have to use either winter tires or chains between October 1st and March 31st, but there are certain Highways in BC where that deadline is extended all the way to the end of April,” Yako said.

Some reminders Yako also wanted to share with Cariboo motorists include making sure before you go to check with DriveBC for up to date road and weather conditions for where you are headed, and if it’s at all possible and you know that you’re going to be heading into poor road or weather conditions, postpone or decide not to take that trip.