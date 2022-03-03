Thirty-two people will receive the Order of British Columbia this evening and one of them is from the Cariboo.

Tsilhqot’in National Government Chief Joe Alphonse will be given the Province’s highest form of recognition this evening starting at six during a ceremony at Government House in Victoria.

In a news release Chancellor of the order, Lt Governor Janet Austin said “Their extraordinary leadership has been a source of strength for communities across the province. In difficult times, they have connected through art, culture, public service, and more. As we move with optimism toward the future, their achievements will be a foundation of success for future generations.”

Premier John Horgan said in that same release “Each one of this year’s Order of British Columbia recipients has made tremendous contributions to their communities. I want to extend my congratulations and honor them for their leadership and dedication as community leaders.”

Since its inception, 475 British Columbians have been appointed to the Order of BC.

Dr. Bonnie Henry along with singer Michael Buble will also be honored with this award.