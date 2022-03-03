A Participation and Cooperation Agreement was recently renewed between Williams Lake First Nation and Taseko Mines Limited.

The agreement commits the company and WLFN to work together in the interest of achieving environmentally responsible and economically beneficial development at Taseko mine near Williams Lake.

WLFN Chief Willie Sellars said it was good to see the company coming and visiting the Territory, sitting down and conversing, helping to build their relationship.

“Whenever we see industry working in the Territory we want to put a face to a name and be able to actually have dialogue, and the biggest part for us of course is policing them up in the Territory because we know how important the impact they have is on our Territory and our environment and that’s what the Elders want to see.”

Vice President, Corporate Affairs for Taseko Mines Limited, Sean Magee, was at the signing which was originally developed and signed back in 2013

“I guess what this renewal represents is the continuation of a mutually beneficial partnership between two parties who have a shared interest in ensuring that the mine operations at Gibraltar are environmentally responsible and economically beneficial to the entire communities.”

Magee added that it’s been a positive working relationship for many years and that Taseko Mines Limited is only too happy to continue it.

To commemorate the renewed Agreement and relationship, a signing ceremony was held on February 24th, 2022, at Williams Lake First Nation’s new administration building near Williams Lake.