The top two teams in the regular season will decide things in the playoffs in Quesnel’s Super (Sponsor) League of Curling.

Quesnel Scaffolding Services and the Child Development Centre will go head to head.

Both advanced with wins last (Wednesday) night.

Quesnel Scaffolding, skipped by Blair Hedden, knocked off Redz Shedz 5-1, while Justin Nillson and the CDC doubled up on the Billy Barker Casino 6 to 3.

Quesnel Scaffolding already won the A final, so that means the CDC will need to win twice to take the title.