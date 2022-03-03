New COVID-19 cases from Feb 20-26 (map provided by BC Centre for Disease Control)

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Quesnel last week was more than cut in half.

The BC Centre for Disease Control says there just 42 new infections in Quesnel between February 20th and the 26th, which was down from 96 the previous week.

It is also the least number of new cases since the period between December 26th and January 1st when there were just 34.

The 100 Mile House area also saw a decline in new cases last week, from 33 down to 21.

The Cariboo/Chilcotin health region, which includes Williams Lake, saw an increase in new cases last week with 69.

That is up from 41 the previous seven days.