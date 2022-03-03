One of two people charged in connection with an armed robbery at the Husky Gas Station in 100 Mile House is now off the hook.

26-year old Mahayla Miller was facing one count of aiding and abetting in a robbery, but that charge has now been stayed.

25-year old Keldon Rivard is still facing one count each of robbery and assault with a weapon.

His next court appearance is set for March 9th.

100 Mile RCMP were called to the gas station back on September 23rd of last year.

Police say their investigation revealed that a suspect entered the store holding a weapon, and demanded all the cash from the register.

No one was hurt.