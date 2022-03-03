As the crisis continues in Ukraine so does the need for donations for Humanitarian Aid in Europe.

Sergii Katchanov Executive Director of the Salvation Army said donations are being accepted in their locations in Europe and here at home.

“Salvation Army is divided by the territories and by the Divisions and Eastern European Territory has its own ministry units and this help will be coordinated by Territorial Headquarters which is located in Europe, but everything goes to the International Headquarters in London.”

Katchanov said the money will provide immediate and long-term humanitarian aid for emergency food and housing, counseling, and transportation, for displaced people and those impacted by the crisis in Ukraine and bordering countries in central Europe.

Katchanov added that there are more than a half million people who are displaced due to the crisis in Ukraine and that trains leaving the country are extremely over-packed with refugees.

Donations for “Humanitarian Aid in Europe” may be made by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY or

online at https://salvationarmy.ca/HelpEurope and in person at the Salvation Army Administrative office on Borland Street in Williams Lake Monday through Thursday from 9 am to 3 pm.