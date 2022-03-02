A longtime dream of the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club got one step closer to becoming a reality.

Through funding from the Northern Development Initiative Trust, they are receiving $279, 399 to construct a new visitor lodge at the Bull Mountain Ski Area north of Williams Lake.

Club Chair Robin Dawes said money for the project includes the construction of a 24-hundred square foot lodge which will replace their aging Atco trailer.

“We have a builder engaged already and the building will commence as soon as we have our building permit in place and the weather is suitable to get equipment in there. We’re hoping that it will be ready to be in service by the start of our next ski season.”

The construction plan also includes an upper floor for the lodge to have a gathering area and the walk-out basement will have a newly expanded ski rental facility.

Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club is planning to construct an outdoor pavilion to provide a gathering space and shelter for visitors along with two new log posts and beam outhouses.

“Building a stunning, inclusive gathering center anchored on the lifelong sport of cross-country skiing will not only be a huge contributor to the social and physical health of our area,” Dawes said, “but it will also become a strong attractor to our community. We are so excited to finally be sharing this dream.”