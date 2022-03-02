February was warmer than normal in the 100 Mile House region.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Derek Lee said the South Cariboo saw 6 record days for high temperatures on February 5th, 7th, 9th, 10th, 18th, and 19th.

“Those temperatures were hovering around 8 to 10 degrees. The highest the 100 Mile House Region got was on February 10th at 10.4 degrees. The lowest record was a high of 6 degrees but that actually broke a record and that was on February 9th.”

Another record was broken last month in Williams Lake when it came to the greatest snowfall.

Lee said that happened on February 2nd with a total amount of 26.4 centimeters.

For Quesnel lee added that it was a typical February with neither daytime highs nor snowfall accumulation records being broken or set.

Looking at the first week of March in the Cariboo Lee said today (Wednesday) through Friday we’ll have a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of rain for today and tomorrow, and as we approach the weekend mainly sunny skies and temperatures in the 6 degrees range.