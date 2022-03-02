fuel treatment work at Woodland Drive, part of the Williams Lake Community Forest. (City of Williams Lake photo)

Residents of Williams Lake and area are being invited to attend a Firesmart Information Open House.

It will be held tomorrow from 4 till 8 in the Gibraltar Room and hosted by the City of Williams Lake to discuss planned activities to reduce the threat of potential forest fires.

The activities are all priority actions identified in the Williams Lake Community Wildfire Protection Plan which Forestry Consultant Ken Day says has been around for quite some time.

“It started back in 2003. Our first Community Wildfire Protection Plan was written and published in 2005 and we were active with fuel treatments, particularly in around 2010 to 2015 but certainly, we picked up the pace again since 2017.”

In the early spring of this year, fuel reduction work is planned for key areas in Williams Lake.

The Westridge, Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club, and Dairy Fields areas will see thinning operations and controlled burns as tools to help reduce forest and grassland fuels that would feed forest fires.