West Fraser is temporarily cutting back its operations in B.C., including here in the Cariboo.

Spokesperson Joyce Wagenaar confirms that the company, to manage inventories, is going from a five day operating schedule down to three.

“The transportation crisis in Western Canada that started with the flooding in the Lower Mainland last fall has left the industry with significant inventory challenges.”

Approximately 740 employees will be impacted, including around 150 in Quesnel and 110 in Williams Lake.

Wagenaar says the company will continue to monitor the situation and look forward to moving back to a regular operating schedule as soon as possible.