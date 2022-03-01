The City of Quesnel came in more than a million dollars under budget when it came to snow removal in 2021.

Director of Finance Kari Bolton says the final number, once a few more invoices trickled in, was $1,083,000 in the black.

That is down slightly from the preliminary number that was released in January, but still allows the city to put about 90 thousand dollars into the snow reserve.

That, along with the extra 160 thousand that was put into the reserve in the budget for this year, brings the reserve total up to around 255 thousand dollars.

It will be used in future years when there is a lot of snow.

This is the first year since 2017 that snow removal came in under budget in Quesnel.