Work to reduce the risk of future wildfires is set to begin in the Alexis Lake area near Alexis Creek.

This will cover an area of approximately 20 hectares in the forested area alongside Maindley Road.

The work is being done to reduce the amount of fuel available to burn in the event of a wildfire and create a fuel break for where the recreation and rural residences and forest meet.

Trails will be closed on days when contractors are working nearby, signage and roadblocks will be placed on the trails as needed.

Risk Reduction activities may include:

removing hazardous trees and flammable shrubs.

reducing woody debris and other fuels on the forest floor by piling and burning.

thinning forested areas by cutting smaller trees and some mature trees.

and pruning low-hanging tree branches to help prevent fire from moving into treetops.