The Gold Rush Trail ranked 14th while the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast came in at number 9 according to the 2021 study done by Tourism Sentiment Index.

Andre Kuerbis Chair of the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association Board said in a release “It’s exciting to see our entire region recognized as one of the top 10 most loved destinations in Canada. It’s a reflection of the incredible experiences to be had when you come to the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast.”

‘These high rankings in the Leading Places report are testament to the incredible tourism opportunities across the region.” said Amy Thacker, CEO of Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism. “Visitors can experience everything from wildlife viewing and nature photography to incredible outdoor adventures and world-class retreats.”

The Gold Rush Trail was recognized for its nature photography opportunities while the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast was noted for the wildlife viewing that’s available in the region.

Over 55 million conversations about 6-thousand plus tourism products and experiences in 195 Canadian destinations were analyzed as part of the global study.