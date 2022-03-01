100 Mile House RCMP are recommending numerous charges against a man accused of fraudulently using a stolen credit card in several different jurisdictions, including here in the Cariboo.

Local police say the man was originally arrested back in August of last year after a company in Langley notified them about the use of a stolen card at Canco Gas Bar in the Interlakes area by the Sheridan Lake turn off.

A clerk at the gas bar observed a 35-year old Indigenous non-local man attempting to buy a large amount of pre-paid credit cards with a company credit card.

The clerk refused and the man left, only to return the following day when he was taken into custody.

The man was released on a promise to appear in court but the process was discontinued due to the nature of the lengthy investigation.

Staff Sergeant Svend Nielsen says the file was then passed on to a 100 Mile officer.

“That work revealed the man had allegedly used the stolen credit card in multiple jurisdictions, including Langley, Surrey, Williams Lake, Smithers, Mackenzie and Dawson Creek, totaling more than 16 thousand dollars.”

Nielsen says the local officer thoroughly reviewed and collected information, and was able to retrieve video and evidence linking the suspect to various fraudulent activities while working with numerous police agencies across the province.

“The file has been sent to Crown Counsel for charge approval, seeking 18 counts of using a stolen credit card and one count of fraud over $5,000.”

The man’s name is not being released as the charges have not yet been approved.