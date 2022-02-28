Rally to support Ukraine held at Prince George City Hall (Photo by Brody Langager, MyPGNow)

(With files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

Thousands of people gathered in front of the Legislature in Victoria yesterday (Sunday) to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A rally was also held outside of Prince George City Hall.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress stated it’s been overwhelmed by the support being shown in British Columbia.

It’s urging people to write to their members of Parliament to demand tougher Canadian sanctions against Russia.

The B-C government banned the sale of Russian alcohol on Friday and Premier John Horgan mentioned he’s willing to work with Ottawa to resettle refugees from Ukraine.

Across the pond, mass demonstrations against the invasion of Ukraine continued in dozens of Russian cities on Sunday.

Human rights groups say police arrested more than two-thousand people.

About 55-hundred have been detained since the protests began late last week.

Meanwhile, Canada has joined several European countries in banning Russian flights from their territory.

While Aeroflot, the Russian national airline, does not have any flights directly to Canada, many pass-through Canadian airspaces on their way to other destinations.

The European Union has also announced it will finance the purchase of arms for Ukraine’s military.

Ukrainian and Russian officials have begun negotiations along the border with Belarus as the invasion moves into its fifth day.

350 civilians including 14 children have been killed since Thursday.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire