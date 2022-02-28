To complete fuel mitigation treatments in the Community Forest, the 100 Mile Development Corporation will be conducting open burning of debris piles.

The area where crews will be working starting as early as today (Monday) is the Horse Lake Ridge between Seniors Road and Highland Crescent.

Director of Economic Development and Planning for the District of 100 Mile House, Joanne Doddridge, said it’s part of the fuel mitigation project they’ve been working on for the past 3 years which they are approaching the final stages of.

We asked Doddridge how long this burning is expected to take place.

“Relevant to this particular notice this burning will be over by the end of March but we have a lot of other areas to do still so we’ll be posting notices whenever we’re moving to a new area, and so we expect to be doing burning to finalize all of our fuel management treatments into this fall.”

Doddridge said the purpose of the whole project is to reduce the number of burnable fuels within the fuel breaks in the Community Forest, and this final stage is to do the burning of these piles which were manually piled by crews who were in the Community Forest doing thinning and pruning.

Burning will begin depending on weather, fuel conditions, and venting index.