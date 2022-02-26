With the regular season barely over for the 100 Mile House Wranglers, work will begin in earnest to find players to add to the roster for the upcoming season.

Head Coach and GM Dale Hladun will be running a regular Team Tryout Camp looking for players to add to the teams roster for the upcoming season.

And new this year, there will be a Future Stars Camp to identify potential future stars for the club.

“I kind of want to get a lead on the future kids too.” Hladun said, “We’re going to have our camp tryouts, we’ll put some of our guys in it, and there will be actual guys that will make our team out of that camp, and there will be affiliate kids. The reason I’m running a Future Stars Camp is just to start a relationship with the younger kids and hopefully we have future Wranglers in that group as well.”

Hladun added it will offer young players the opportunity to experience attending a junior hockey camp and to see how it differs from what they’re use to going through during tryouts at their level

“In minor Hockey, pretty much you make the team or not, you’re right there in terms of you’re within a year of where you’re going to be. Whereas you’re coming now, we’ll here’s what you got to work towards. In Junior hockey you might be 3 years away so you’re going to naturally grow and if you’re going to train you going to have to do it like this.”

The100 Mile House Wranglers Team Tryouts and Future Stars Camp runs April 15th to 17th at the Shulus Arena in Merritt.