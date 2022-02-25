Once again mailboxes in the South Cariboo were targeted.

100 Mile House RCMP Staff Sargeant Svend Nielsen said on Thursday morning around 1 o’clock they were advised of mailboxes being broken into along Mercer Road near Horse Lake Road.

He said the larger parcel size boxes along with a few of the normal mailboxes were broken into and that there was some damage to the doors.

Patrols in the local area were made to determine if any other boxes had been broken into but no other damages or thefts were located.

“A witness in the area noted that there was a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Lexus, with a male and female in the vehicle seen near the location.” Neilsen said , “The female may have been wearing a white jacket. We don’t know if these people were involved in the break-in however we are interested in speaking to them just in case they do have information relating to this incident. We do not know what was missing from the boxes if indeed there was anything in the boxes at this point as there is no evidence to lead us to believe there was anything there.”

Police say Canada Post was advised of the damage to the boxes and will be contacting the renters directly.

Anyone with information is asked to call 100 Mile House RCMP or Crime Stoppers.