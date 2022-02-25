The 2nd Annual Williams Lake Fire Department Roof Top Campout for Muscular Dystrophy will get underway today at noon.

Two years ago 15 firefighters spent 24-hours atop Canadian Tire and this time around organizer Braden Fournier said he wanted to push the envelope and go 48 hours.

Fournier said they’ve received a lot of support from the community in helping out with this fundraising effort and explained how people can make a donation to it

“We’re actually very fortunate that we’ve partnered with Scotia Bank. They have some volunteers that are going to come down. There are some boots set up so that people can come and donate some cash and we actually have brand new boots that have tap capabilities built into the boots so that if anybody comes down and they feel like donating they’re able to.”

And even before the first boot hits the roof later today, Fournier said they’ve already surpassed one goal from when it was last held 2 years ago.

“Right now we’re sitting at over 45-hundred dollars in donations and when we did this event two years ago, the day before the event, we’ve already surpassed that amount. It’s just amazing what the community can do, they’re always so supportive of the boot drive that we do, and especially with this being a relatively new event, the community continues to blow us away.”

From noon today till noon Sunday, 17 firefighters will take shifts atop Canadian Tire to raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy.