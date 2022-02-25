The BC Centre for Disease Control reports that there were 96 new cases in Quesnel last week between February 13th and the 19th, which was down slightly from 97 the previous week.

The Cariboo/Chilcotin health area, which includes Williams Lake, also saw a decrease in new cases, 41 from 65 the previous seven days.

100 Mile House was the only area that saw an increase in the number of new infections.

There were 33 this past week, which was up from 21.