COVID-19 Vaccine (Photo provided by Pixabay)
(With files by Darin Bain-MyPGNow)
The steady decline of the number of British Columbians in hospital with COVID-19 is continuing
Officials say 612 people are currently in hospital with the virus, a 6% decrease in a day.
102 people are in intensive care, a 5.5% decrease from a day ago.
Nine new deaths have been reported since yesterday’s update, including two in Northern Health.
93.2% of eligible people 12 and older have now received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 90.7% have received a second, and 55.1% have received a booster dose.
B.C. is reporting 597 new cases of COVID-19, including five epi-linked cases, for a total of 346,793 cases in the province.
The new cases include:
- Fraser Health: 118
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 64
- Interior Health: 194
- Northern Health: 108
- Island Health: 113
- People who reside outside of Canada: zero
The new deaths include:
- Fraser Health: one
- Vancouver Coastal Health: four
- Interior Health: two
- Northern Health: two
From Feb. 16-22, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 20.6% of cases. From Feb. 9-22, they accounted for 33.4% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Feb. 16-22) – Total 3,750
- Not vaccinated: 663 (17.7%)
- Partially vaccinated: 110 (2.9%)
- Fully vaccinated: 2,977 (79.4%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Feb. 9-22) – Total 589
- Not vaccinated: 171 (29.0%)
- Partially vaccinated: 26 (4.4%)
- Fully vaccinated: 392 (66.6%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 16-22)
- Not vaccinated: 159.6
- Partially vaccinated: 49.1
- Fully vaccinated: 65.1
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 9-22)
- Not vaccinated: 47.4
- Partially vaccinated: 24.5
- Fully vaccinated: 8.3
Since December 2020, the Province has administered 11,299,923 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.