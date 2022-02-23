Formerly known as Boys and Girls Club, the BGC Williams Lake Club and District Lake were given over a thousand reasons to smile today.

They are this year’s recipient of a donation made possible by a Pink Shirt Day awareness and fundraiser held by Do-More Promotional.

Over the last few weeks, proceeds from every Pink Shirt and Hoodie sold added up to the BGC Club receiving $18-hundred and 95 dollars.

Club Manager Krista Harvey said they are very grateful and it’s an honor to be given this money and explained what they have planned for it

“So it will probably go towards our Necessity Nook which we have a youth food bank and hygienic spot for the youth to pick out hygiene items and food if they are needing that. And we have some programs that are running like “Respect To Connect” a healthy relationships program so that will probably go towards some snacks and some swag for the kids that participate in that.”

The BGC Williams Lake Club is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing high-quality programs and services to the children, youth, and families in the Lake City.

Do-More Promotional Owner Nancy Dron said she had a few last-minute orders come in this morning which helped raise the total and that she was very happy with how the community supported this campaign once again.

Last year proceeds totaling $1460 were given to Big Brothers and Big Sisters Williams Lake.