Environment Canada issued earlier this (Wednesday) morning a Snowfall Warning for areas near the Coast Mountains in the Chilcotin including Tatlayoko Lake.

Near 10 centimeters of snow is expected which will intensify this afternoon and ease later this evening as the system moves through.

Although 10 centimeters are expected to accumulate near the Coast Mountains, Environment Canada said areas away from the mountains will receive less.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.